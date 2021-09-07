Home Medical Equipment Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2020

Detailed Study on the Home Medical Equipment Market

The latest report published by PMR on the Home Medical Equipment Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2020 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Home Medical Equipment Market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Home Medical Equipment Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Home Medical Equipment Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

Vital Market Information Included in the Report:

Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape

Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment

Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Home Medical Equipment Market

Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Home Medical Equipment in different regions

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Home Medical Equipment Market:

What is the projected growth rate of the Home Medical Equipment Market during the forecast period?

What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Home Medical Equipment Market?

Which market player is dominating the Home Medical Equipment Market in region 1?

Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?

What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Home Medical Equipment Market during the forecast period 2020?

The Home Medical Equipment Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships and strategic collaborations are some key growth practices among entities in the home medical equipment market.

Recently, in a new development, Electromed Inc., entered into an agreement with two distributors for home medical equipment – one regional and one national. Leveraging the distribution network of the two, the company has commercial interests for distribution and sales of SmartVest Airway Clearance System in the U.S. In the quest, Electromed has commenced sale of SmartVest system via home medical equipment distributors in targeted geographies.

Using homecare distribution channel, this enables physicians and patients have access to SmartVest in certain parts of the U.S. Further, the channel also broadens exposure of SmartVest brand airway clearance system.

In another partnership for distribution, Smiths Medical – a leading medical device manufacturer has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of its Portex acapella positive expiratory pressure therapy device. This distribution partnership will serve to provide improved access to Smiths Medical’s proprietary acapella devices for patients within home care settings.

Key companies operating in the home medical equipment market that have been profiled in this report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Abbott, CareFusion Corporation, Hospira Inc., Philips Healthcare, Medline Industry Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, AstraZeneca, Baxter, ResMed, Stryker, and Sunrise Medical LLA.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases has spawned practices of home healthcare. Individuals afflicted with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes look for cost-effective medical care not compromising in quality of care and safety. Home medical equipment that are certified by regulatory agencies find wide acceptance for cost factor and convenience. For example, insulin delivery devices and inhalers are some commonly used home medical equipment that saves vast healthcare expenses for individuals.

Technological advances in home medical equipment is another key factor behind their increasing adoption. Due to technological advances coupled with cognizance for technology among individuals, use of home medical equipment is pacing rapidly. Adoption of expensive technologically medical equipment for home use involves one-time cost that offsets cost incurred due to repeated hospital visits.

Home Medical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The home medical equipment market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America, among all, commands leading share in the home medical equipment market. Technological advancements, high disposable income, and awareness among individuals for availability of home medical care are key factors behind staggering demand for home medical equipment in the region.

