India Food and Beverage Market Value is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 7.2%

The research report analyzes the India Food and Beverage Market By Type (Food and Beverage), By Food Type (Breakfast Cereal, Savory Snacks, Dairy Food, Food Ingredients, Organic Food, Confectionery & Bakery and Others Food) and By Beverage Type (Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic) for the Regions (North India, East India, West India and South India). The period of assessment of the market is historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the Analytics research cognizance report, the Indian food and beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 – 2024.

India Food and Beverage market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and rapidly surging millennial population clubbed with increasing awareness among consumers regarding the crucial role of organic food and beverages in maintaining body weight, repairing muscles and curing various chronic diseases. Also, burgeoning demand arising from young population who is adopting a healthy lifestyle and is health conscious also driving considerable growth in the market for Food and Beverage industry.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of India Food and Beverage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, company shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the India Food and Beverage Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

India Food and Beverage Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis By Type (Food and Beverage)

Analysis By Food Type (Breakfast Cereal, Savory Snacks, Dairy Food, Food Ingredients, Organic Food, Confectionery & Bakery and Others Food)

Analysis By Beverage (Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic)

By Regional Analysis (North India, South India, East India and West India)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Nestle India, ITC LTD, HUL, Amul, Britania, Haldiram’s, Mother Dairy, Pepsi Co, Tata Global Beverages

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: .India Food and Beverage Market: Product Outlook

Chapter Five: .India Food and Beverage Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (USD Million) – 2014-2018

5.2 By Value (USD Million) – 2019-2024

Chapter Six: India Food and Beverage Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 India Food Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2 India Food Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3 Market Share of Leading Food Companies in India in percentage 2018

Chapter Seven: India Food Market: Segment Analysis

7.1 India Breakfast Cereal Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.2 India Breakfast Cereal Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

7.3 Market Share of Leading Breakfast Cereal Companies in India in percentage 2018

7.4 India Savory Snacks Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.5 India Savory Snacks Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

7.6 Market Share of Leading Savory Snacks Companies in India in percentage 2018

7.7 India Dairy Food Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.8 India Dairy Food Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

7.9 Market Share of Leading Dairy Food Companies in India in percentage 2018

7.10 India Ingredient Food Product Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.11 India Ingredient Food Product Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

7.12 India Organic Food Product Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.13 India Organic Food Product Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

7.14 India Confectionery and bakery Product Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.15 India Confectionery and bakery Product Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

7.16 India Other Food Product Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

7.17 India Other Food Product Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

Chapter Eight: India Beverage Market: Segment Analysis

8.1.India Beverage Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

8.2 India Beverage Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

8.3 India Beverage Market By Type ( Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic) in percentage 2017

8.4 India Beverage Market By Type ( Alcoholic and Non Alcoholic) in percentage 2023F

8.5 India Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

8.6 India Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

8.7 India Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Leading Beer Companies Share in Percentage 2018

8.8 India Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Leading Whiskey Companies Share in Percentage 2018

8.9 India Non Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

8.10 India Non Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

8.11 India Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, By Leading Non Alcoholic Beverage Companies Share in Percentage 2018

Access Complete Research Report: https://www.arcognizance.com/report/india-food-and-beverage-market-2019-2024

