Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

Providing dense storage that maximizes floor space, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) integrate automated hardware and software for accurate picking and replenishment. These systems automatically locate and deliver the required inventory to a conveyor system, manual outfeed, or an ergonomic operator station.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

In comparison to manual storage methods, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) is maximizing available storage space in existing structures, avoiding off-site storage and expansions, Minimizing overall building footprint versus conventional warehouses, Reducing labor and product damage costs and Increasing inventory accuracy and customer service.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Daifuku Co. Ltd

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux SA

Vanderlande Industries

System Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solution

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unit-Load AS/RS Type

Mini-Load AS/RS Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Food & Beverages

Others

Major Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

