eClinical Solutions Market Size, Growth Forecast to Cross US$ 17.51 billion by 2027

Analytical Research Cognizance Adds New, 2019-2027 Global eClinical Solutions Market Report to its research database presenting an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The Global Fitness App market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of global Industry.

Global eClinical Solutions Market is accounted for $5.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Technological advancement, government emphasis on clinical research and growing integration of software solutions in clinical trials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure is restraining the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure on Recent Studies of 2019: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/711934

eClinical solutions manage the clinical technologies and expertise to facilitate the acceleration of clinical development process. It is used in clinical studies, where electronic applications enabled with web tools are utilized to capture real-time data from clinical trials, which provide better execution.

Based on delivery mode, the web-hosted (on-demand) solutions segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the features like effortless user access, reduction in cost, and quicker retrieval of data. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the expanding outsourcing of clinical trials by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations to developing nations of this region.

Some of the key players in global eClinical Solutions market are:

Oracle Corporation, ERT Clinical, Datatrak International Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc, Maxisit Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, CRF Health, Bioclinica Inc, Omnicomm Systems Inc, Eclinical Solutions LLC, Bio-Optronics Inc, and IBM Watson Health.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-eclinical-solutions-market-outlook-2018-2027

Delivery Modes Covered:

Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

Clinical Trial Phases Covered:

Phase IV Clinical Trials

Phase III Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trials

Phase I Clinical Trials

Products Covered:

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Trial Management Systems

Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions

Electronic Trial Master File Systems

Regulatory Information Management Solutions

Safety Solutions

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Other Products

End Users Covered:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/711934

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions

5.3 Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions

5.4 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions

Chapter Six: Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phase IV Clinical Trials

6.3 Phase III Clinical Trials

6.4 Phase II Clinical Trials

6.5 Phase I Clinical Trials

Other Trending PR:

Taxi-Sharing Software Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, service, Online Technology, Time Consuming and Forecast 2024:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/taxi-sharing-software-market-2019-size-share-trends-service-online-technology-time-consuming-and-forecast-2024-2020-01-06

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald