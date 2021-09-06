Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market Size Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market. The report analyses the Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market of regions that include North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and countries that include U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany and China. The Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market of the global market, regional and country markets have been presented for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Analytics research Cognizance report, the Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.75 % by value during 2019–2024.

Over the recent years, Digital Money Transfer and Remittance market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population align with rising income and old population growing urbanization and Escalating application of POS systems in a number of industries such as Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Transportation, Ecommerce, among various others and on the other hand the ever-rising working population is diverting the consumer towards the digital payment. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market in 2018.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of digital money transfer and remittance market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sizing, Growth, Forecast

By Type: Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer

By Application: Consumer & Enterprise

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sizing, Growth, Forecast

By Type: Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer

By Application: Consumer & Enterprise

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sizing, Growth, Forecast

By Application: Consumer & Enterprise

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – PayPal Inc., Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd., MoneyGram International Inc., Western Union Co., Ria Financial Co.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: . Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billions)

5.2 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

5.3 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market: Segmental Analysis

5.3.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, By Type

5.3.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.3 Market Opportunity of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Type (Year- 2024)

5.3.4 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Share– By Application

5.3.5 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Application, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.6 Market Opportunity of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Application (Year-2024)

Chapter Six: Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market : Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

6.2 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market Share, By Region, 2024 (%)

6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Region (Year- 2024)

Chapter Seven: North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market: An Analysis

7.1 North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.2 North America Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.3 North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.4 North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Application, By Value, 2017-2024

7.5 North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market : Country Analysis

7.5.1 North America Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – Country Share

7.5.2 United States Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.5.3 United States Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.5.4 US Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.5.5 US Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Application, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.5.6 Canada Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market, Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.5.7 Canada Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.5.8 Canada Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

7.5.9 Canada Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market – By Application, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

