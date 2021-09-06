Auger Drilling Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2027
In 2018, the market size of Auger Drilling Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auger Drilling .
This report studies the global market size of Auger Drilling , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Auger Drilling Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Auger Drilling history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Auger Drilling market, the following companies are covered:
companies profiled in the global auger drilling market include Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Sysbohr GmbH, Terex Corporation, Barbco Inc., Champion Equipment Company, Little Beaver, Inc., Premier Augers, Sollami Company, Marl Technologies Inc., and Liebherr-International AG.
The global auger drilling market is segmented as below:
Global Auger Drilling Market, by Type
- Handheld
- Machine
Global Auger Drilling Market, by Structure
- Continuous Flight Augers
- Bucket Augers
Global Auger Drilling Market, by Design
- Single Start
- Double Start
Global Auger Drilling Market, by End-Use
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Agriculture, Industrial)
Global Auger Drilling Market, by Geography
- North America
- Auger Drilling Market, Type
- Auger Drilling Market, by Structure
- Auger Drilling Market, by Design
- Auger Drilling Market, by End-use
- Auger Drilling Market, by Country
- S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Auger Drilling Market, by Type
- Auger Drilling Market, by Structure
- Auger Drilling Market, by Design
- Auger Drilling Market, by End-Use
- Auger Drilling Market, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Auger Drilling Market, by Type
- Auger Drilling Market, by Structure
- Auger Drilling Market, by Design
- Auger Drilling Market, by End-Use
- Auger Drilling Market, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Auger Drilling Market, by Type
- Auger Drilling Market, by Structure
- Auger Drilling Market, by Design
- Auger Drilling Market, by End-Use
- Auger Drilling Market, by Country
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Auger Drilling Market, by Type
- Auger Drilling Market, by Structure
- Auger Drilling Market, by Design
- Auger Drilling Market, by End-Use
- Auger Drilling Market, by Country
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Auger Drilling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Auger Drilling , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Auger Drilling in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Auger Drilling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Auger Drilling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Auger Drilling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Auger Drilling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
