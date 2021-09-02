Sales in the Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2017 – 2022

Analysis of the Global Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology Market

The report splits the global Counter Terror & Public Safety Technology market into different market segments such as:

Segmentation

Based on product type, the global hemostasis diagnostics market has been segmented into laboratory systems, consumables, and point-of-care testing systems. On the basis of test type the market has been segmented into prothrombin test time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), fibrinogen degradation products (FDP), activated clotting time, platelet aggregation test, d dimer, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospital/clinics, independent diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and others. Hospitals segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global hemostasis diagnostics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented into major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico.

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the hemostasis diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. A thorough market share analysis of major companies operating in the hemostasis diagnostics market is provided in the report. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Instrumentation Laboratory, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), and Grifols, S.A.

The global hemostasis diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by Product

Laboratory Systems Automated Systems Semi-automated Systems Manual Systems

Consumables

Point-of-Care Testing Systems

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

Prothrombin Test Time (PT)

Activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT)

Fibrinogen degradation products (FDP)

Activated Clotting Time

Platelet Aggregation Test

D Dimer

Others

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospital/Clinics

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



