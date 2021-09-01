Tinnitus Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2017 – 2025

Tinnitus Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Tinnitus is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Tinnitus market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Tinnitus market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Tinnitus market' that includes numerous regions.

Tinnitus Market Overview:

The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Tinnitus Market:

Key Trends

High prevalence of tinnitus and the lack of any approved treatment options drive the development of drugs to treat this condition. The tinnitus treatment market is expected to offer immense opportunity to pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Various research institutes and organizations are focusing on development of drugs to treat tinnitus and remarkable advancements in research related to this condition have been made. For example, in May 2017, Sound Pharmaceuticals was awarded US$ 1.6 Mn by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics to prevent and treat tinnitus caused by antibiotics.

Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for tinnitus is expected to lead to the launch of novel drugs in the near future. Several pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting clinical trials of drugs to treat tinnitus. Over 10 clinical studies on drugs for the treatment of tinnitus are currently underway. In January 2017, Auris Medical Holding AG announced resumption of enrollment for TACTT3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen, its candidate for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus.

Global Tinnitus Market: Insight into Key Participants

Companies in the tinnitus market such as Auris Medical and Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH have their candidate products in pipeline which are expected to be launched in the next few years. Moreover, medical device companies such as Oticon Medical are conducting clinical trials on cochlear implant products. Key players engaged in tinnitus therapeutics development are Auris Medical Holding AG, AudioCure Pharma GmbH, Knopp Biosciences LLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KgaA, and Otonomy, Inc.

