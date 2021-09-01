Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Cerebral Palsy Market 2017 – 2025

Cerebral Palsy Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The global cerebral palsy market can be segmented on the basis of the types of palsy, including spastic cerebral palsy, dyskinetic cerebral palsy, ataxic cerebral palsy, hypotonic cerebral palsy, and mixed cerebral palsy. Based on treatments, the global cerebral palsy market can be segmented into medications and surgery. The former can be further divided into muscle relaxants such as baclofen, diazepam, and botulinum toxin, and certain anticholinergics such as benztropine and glycopyrrolate that are specifically used to treat uncontrolled body movements. Surgery in the global cerebral palsy market includes orthopedic surgery for muscles, tendons and joints, and selective dorsal rhizotomy for mobility problems.

The common symptoms of cerebral palsy are skin irritation, a shrill cry, feeding and swallowing difficulties, the baby being unable to hold up its own head, poor muscle control, and unusual postures. Drug developers are continuously conducting clinical trials of different drug molecules that could prove to be effective in the treatment of this disorder in the future.

Global Cerebral Palsy Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cerebral palsy market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America was the leading region in the global cerebral palsy market followed by Europe, for 2016. Key factors responsible for their dominance in the included a higher rate of abnormal birth that were recognized by the healthcare industry, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and a high healthcare expenditure that promotes a faster rate of research and development. At the same time, emerging economies from Asia Pacific, The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa currently present huge growth opportunities for players from the global cerebral palsy market. A lot of these regions show an easier rate of market penetration by global players, an increasingly favorable reimbursement scenario, and the speedy development of healthcare infrastructure.

Global Cerebral Palsy Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players in the global cerebral palsy market in terms of therapeutic drugs and pipeline drugs for 2016, included Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Cell Cure Neurosciences, Ltd., CHA Bio & Diostech Co., Ltd., K-Stemcell Co., Ltd., and Neuralstem, Inc.

