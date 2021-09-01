Nephrostomy Devices Market Is Pegged To Reach A Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By The End Of 2018 – 2028

This report presents the worldwide Nephrostomy Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Nephrostomy Devices Market:

Growth Drivers

Percutaneous nephrostomy or PCN is mainly an image-guided minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is performed to treat the upper urinary tract blockage. In such procedures, nephrostomy devices are highly required to bring efficiency and accuracy. Along with this, rising popularity of PCN procedures among hydronephrosis patients are the major factor fueling demand in the global nephrostomy devices market. However, PCN procedures also provide several benefits such as minimal blood loss, less treatment cost, and prevents urine leakages. Additionally, PCN procedure is also highly preferred over conventional open surgeries due to the advantages in faster recovery, smaller incisions, and minimization of hospital stay. All such USPs are also contributing demand in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Furthermore, growing incidence of kidney stone worldwide and rising prevalence of bladder cancer are also propelling expansion in the global nephrostomy devices market. Along with this, burgeoning male population suffering from prostate cancer and increasing cases of post-surgery infection among kidney transplant patients are also the major factors providing impetus to the growth of the global nephrostomy devices market. Nephrostomy devices are majorly used for restoring the kidney function through temporarily draining off the obstructed urine. Such factors are also boosting the global nephrostomy devices market.

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is expected to lead the global nephrostomy devices market as the region has seen rapid development in the healthcare sector. Additionally, high availability of skilled professionals and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are also fueling growth in the nephrostomy devices market in this region.

