Growing Investments Towards R&D Activities to Provide an Impetus to the Growth of Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market 2017 – 2025

Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Rubber Bonded Abrasives is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Rubber Bonded Abrasives market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Rubber Bonded Abrasives market' includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Rubber Bonded Abrasives market' that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Rubber Bonded Abrasives industry.

Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Rubber Bonded Abrasives market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market:

competitive landscape. The report also profiles major players in the global rubber bonded abrasives market based on various attributes such as company overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market: Key Trends

Heavy industries account for the leading share in the rubber bonded abrasives market based on application. Metal and steel industries are growing in large numbers and they demand rubber bonded abrasives, thereby increasing their application. In addition, grinding and cutting tools such as plumbing tools, screwdrivers, and other specialty tools from heavy industries require rubber bonded abrasives, in turn augmenting the growth. The usage of rubber bonded abrasives can be found in the steel industry as well. During the grinding and extracting processes of different kinds of steel rolls, they are used for removing defects or scales from the surface of slabs.

However, being heavier than other bonded abrasives, rubber bonded abrasives can lead to machine constraints. Also, the production of rubber bonded abrasives adds to environmental pollution, limiting the growth of the global rubber bonded abrasives market.

Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global rubber bonded abrasives market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Due to urbanization, increased investment in heavy and steel industries, and government initiatives, Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum share in the rubber bonded abrasives market in 2015. It is expected to grow at a strong pace through 2026.

Two of the most populated countries of Asia Pacific – China and India – are projected to lead the rubber bonded abrasives market in the said period. Currently, China is the leading market for rubber bonded abrasives, whereas India is expected to register rapid growth. Increasing demand for rubber bonded abrasives from maintenance and cleaning, metal, construction, aerospace, medical, auto ancillaries, food packaging, and heavy industries for cutting and grinding of tools such as plumbing tools, screwdrivers, and other specialty tools is anticipated to drive the rubber bonded abrasives market in these countries. Japan and South Korea are other countries in the region that are contributing to the growth of the rubber bonded abrasives market due to their expanding transportation and electrical and electronic goods industries.

Global Rubber Bonded Abrasives Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the global rubber bonded abrasives market include Atto Abrasive Ltd, Artifex Dr Lohmann Gmbh & Co KG, Y.IKEMURA Co. LTD., Saint Gobain, Marrose Abrasives, Cratex Manufacturing Co., PFERD INC, Abrasivos Manhattan SA, Buehler, Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co., Buffalo Abrasives Inc., Lowton Abrasive Ltd, Tyrolit Group, 3M Company, and PACER Industries Inc.

