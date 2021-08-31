Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Food Waste Management Market 2018 – 2028

The global Food Waste Management market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Food Waste Management market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Food Waste Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Food Waste Management market report on the basis of market players

Competitive Landscape

In a scenario where food waste is a menace for civic authorities in developing and underdeveloped countries, responsible businesses have come forward to play a role. A new shopping center in Shah Alam, Malaysia is collecting food waste from their food and beverage tenants and transporting them to a farm that rears black soldier flies. Decomposition of the collected food waste with action of black soldier flies transforms the waste into animal feed and plant fertilizers.

With technology foraying in almost every sphere of human functioning, it now plays a role to reduce food waste too. 3D printing has surfaced as a technique to reduce household food waste, which prevents to address the larger issue of management of food waste.

In this direction, a smart 3D printed waste management system by product designer Daniel Lloyd provides crucial feedback to consumers and even communities about waste habits. The innovation is a step forward to reduce food waste at household level.

Food Waste Management Market: Key Trends

Factors such as rising practice of converting organic waste into animal feed and fertilizers and need to channelize food waste for public welfare are fuelling demand for food waste management systems.

With rising economic prosperity to feed exploding populations, food production has quadrupled and so has food wastage. Due to public health and environmental implications in the event of longer periods of stockpiling of food waste, proper channeling of food waste is important to prevent such consequences. This involves technique-driven processes for management of food waste. Thus, food waste management market receives boost.

Furthermore, changing habits of individuals in developing countries to segregate waste at household level is a step forward for food waste management initiatives. Civic authorities in these countries now have structured programs for food waste management that are technique-driven. Such pursuits hold promise for food waste management market.

On the downside, greenhouse gas emissions associated with food waste management is a concern to some extent. This could impede growth of food waste management market.

Food Waste Management Market: Regional Outlook

Among key regions, North America and Europe hold substantial revenues in the overall food waste management market. Developed countries in these regions feature well-laid food waste management programs for proper channeling of food waste. Decomposition of food waste is extensively in place in developed countries of these regions.

Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Food Waste Management market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Food Waste Management market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Food Waste Management market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Food Waste Management market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Food Waste Management market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Food Waste Management market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Food Waste Management? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Food Waste Management market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Food Waste Management market?

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald