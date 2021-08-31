Product Innovations and Technological Advancements to Boost the Growth of the Road Safety Market in the Upcoming Years 2017 – 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Road Safety market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Road Safety market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Road Safety market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Road Safety market.

competitive landscape is fragmented.

Depending upon the different solutions for road safety available, the global market can be classified into automatic license plate recognition, red light enforcement, incident detection system, speed enforcement, and bus lane compliance, among others. Among them, the red light enforcement segment and the automatic license plate segment shows maximum promise.

Based on the type of service, the global road safety market can be segmented again into professional services and management services. Professional services is comprised of training, support, and maintenance, consulting and system integration, and risk assessment and analysis. Of these, the consulting and system integration services is forecasted to gain the most in the near future and also account for maximum market share.

Global Road Safety Market: Trends and Opportunities

Majorly boosting growth in the global road safety market is the massive spending on roadways, including highways and bridges, tunnels and urban roads across the globe. Another crucial growth driver is the rising prevalence of road accidents on account of more vehicles plying on the roads. Speeding or rash driving with utter disregard for rules mostly result in accidents. Efforts to stem them has led to the swift uptake of road safety devices and systems such as the automatic license plate recognition solution. Automatic license plate recognition, for example, is easy to install and has functionalities such as video cameras, speed calculation, and alarms to monitor vehicles.

Red light enforcement is anticipated to contribute the most to the global market for road safety. This is because red light enforcement is easy to install and comparatively cheaper. Additionally, with the emergence of smart cities and increased safety measures adopted by governments, the red lights will see further demand.

The smart city initiatives by various governments has dramatically upped the need for advanced infrastructure development and new technologies such as incident response systems, driver assistance systems, vehicle lane enforcement systems, automatic number plate recognition systems.

Global Road Safety Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for road safety are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, holds a leading position due to the early adoption of the latest cutting-edge technologies and the presence of a host of solution providers in the region. In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated overtake all other regions in terms of growth rate on account of the stellar economic growth and various government initiatives to bolster road safety in the region. Countries of Australia, India, China, and Philippines, for instance, have undertaken major initiatives to better strategic planning, agency capability, and evaluation of road safety projects. Alongside Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa is forecasted to offer good growth opportunities for players too in the near future.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for road safety, the report profiles companies such as Swarco AG, American Traffic Solutions, Kapsch AG, Jenoptik, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Redflex.

