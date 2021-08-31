Out of band Authentication Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The global Out of band Authentication market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Out of band Authentication market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Out of band Authentication market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Out of band Authentication market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Key Trends

Majorly fuelling the out of band authentication market is rising need to employ sophisticated authentication technologies to prevent data theft and identity theft. The ever-expanding use of smartphones for digital payments carries risk of loss of critical credentials. Vulnerability of unsecure payment gateways can leak user information to third-parties involved in hacking. In such scenarios, employing out of band authentication technologies adds another layer for data security using online banking.

With such enhanced security features, financial institutions and other organizations that have high security requirements often use out-of-band authentication. Online payment gateways and bank transactions that involve critical information are often paired with out of band authentication technology to safeguard information. This boosts the out of band authentication market.

On the downside, out of band authentication has vulnerabilities too. Out of band authentication is usually carried out via SMS messages on user’s mobile phone, which carries risk of being intercepted or redirected.

For such reasons, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology is updating guidelines for digital online authentication. Once these guidelines are implemented it will offer the next level of security to safeguard online data and online identity. This is likely to have a negative impact on the out of band authentication market.

Global Out of Band Authentication Market: Regional Outlook

The global out of band authentication market could be studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America is likely to contribute the leading revenue to the overall out of band authentication market. Excessive use of sophisticated authentication to prevent fraud, especially by financial institutions makes North America a key one.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is poised to display healthy growth in the out of band authentication market over the forecast period. Due to increasing BYOD practices among both SMEs and large organizations, need to prevent identity theft is leading to the adoption of sophisticated authentication technologies.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Out of band Authentication market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Out of band Authentication market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Out of band Authentication market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Out of band Authentication market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Out of band Authentication market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Out of band Authentication market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Out of band Authentication ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Out of band Authentication market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Out of band Authentication market?

