Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Fluid Management Market 2017 – 2025

The report provides the actual market size of solar charge controller for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of solar charge controller has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and end use of solar charge controller. Market size and forecast for numerous end use have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Solar Charge Controller Market – Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, one SOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Solar Charge Controller Market – Competitive Analysis

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global solar charge controller market. Key players operating in the global solar charge controller market include, OutBack Power Inc, Xantrex Technologies, Genasun LLC, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co., Ltd, Phocos, Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd, Steca Elektronik GmbH, and Sollatek. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global Solar Charge Controller market has been segmented as follows:

Solar Charge Controller Market: Type Analysis

Simple 1 or 2 stage controls

MPPT – (Maximum Power Point Tracking )

PWM –( Pulse-Width Modulation )

Solar Charge Controller Market: End use Analysis

solar home systems

Industrial/commercial buildings

Utility scale

Solar Charge Controller Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



