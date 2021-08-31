Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2017 – 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems market.

Trends and Opportunities

Some of the key factors driving the demand in the global advanced visualization systems market are: continuously improving health care infrastructure across the globe, advancements in computer technology, growing demand for better imaging technology, and rising number of patients and geriatric population. Advanced visualization systems allow the amalgamation of imaging modalities with picture archiving and communication system (PACS) with dedicated workstations. Additionally, adoption of thin client server has surged due to the success of cloud computing technology. This factor has also led to increased installations of image processing software and applications at the client site.

Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market: Geographical Outlook

North America currently serves the maximum demand for advanced visualization systems, owing to factors such as robust healthcare infrastructure, developed economy, growing awareness among the patients, and high adoptability of advanced technology. European market is also expected to experience a surge during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the market of the emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as India, China, and Malaysia will expand at a steady rate, gaining from factors such as large number of under-served patient population and growing emphasis on research and development programs related to healthcare infrastructure. Conversely, heavy investments required for installation and maintenance of these systems is a prominent restraining factor over the market.

Some of the key companies in the global advanced visualization systems market are Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holding America Corporation, CONMED Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., QI Imaging, LLC, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Terarecon, Inc., Visage Imaging, and Visualization Sciences Group.

