Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market by Application Analysis 2019-2027

The global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and ready –to-use supplementary food (RUSF), by End-user the market is segmented into UNICEF, WFP, NGOs and Others. According to the study conducted, the RUTF is dominant over RUSF due to being widely used for severe acute malnutrition. In end-user segment, UNICEF is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period as it being the largest humanitarian organization present globally.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights RUTF & RUSF demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the RUTF & RUSF ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global RUTF & RUSF market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global RUTF & RUSF market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are RUTF & RUSF’s key players of the global RUTF & RUSF market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the RUTF & RUSF space. Key players in the global RUTF & RUSF market includes GC Rieber Compact AS, Diva Nutritional Products, Edesia USA, Hilina, InnoFaso, Insta Products, Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Nutriset SAS, NutriVita Foods, Power Foods Tanzania, Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Kaira District Cooperative, 13.3.15. Meds & Food For Kids, Valid Nutrition, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., and Samil Industrial Co.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global RUTF & RUSF market.

Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By Product

RUTF Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuits or Bar) Paste Drinkable

RUSF Solid Paste



Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By End Users

UNICEF

WFP

NGOs

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Each market player encompassed in the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

