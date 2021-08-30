Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The global Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2019 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market report on the basis of market players

Growth Drivers

Use of Active Carbon in the Oil Industry

The stellar size of the oil and gas industry across the Middle East has given a thrust to the growth of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market. The use of activated carbon is spill clean-up, pilot testing, and groundwater remediation has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, the need for wastewater purification across oilrigs has also pushed growth across the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market.

Advancements in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a key end-user of activated carbon. The need for testing and experimentation in the pharma industry has played a key role in market growth. Furthermore, drug development and testing is the most important component of the industry. This factor has also led to increased use of activated carbon.

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market is segmented by:

Type Powdered Granular Other

Application Liquid Phase Gas Phase

End Use Water Treatment Refinery Food & Beverage Processing Pharmaceuticals & Medical Air Purification Precious Metal Recovery Sewage Treatment Others



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

