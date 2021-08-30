Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Liquid Smoke Market 2017 – 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Liquid Smoke market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Liquid Smoke market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Liquid Smoke market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Liquid Smoke market.

Trends and Opportunities

Refined liquid smoke with reduced levels of colour and flavour have their application as preservatives in salmon and raw tuna. The demand for liquid smoke is anticipated to continue further as there is a growth in processed food industry and pet food industry. Moreover, liquid smoke is also used for imparting flavour to hard boiled candy.

In terms of product, among mesquite, hickory, apple wood, oak, and maple, the hickory flavoured liquid smoke is currently witnessing the highest demand. The sawdust and chips of hardwood such as hickory can be obtained as waste products from the furniture industry and this smoke is free from salt, additives, and carcinogenic compounds but nevertheless has a very strong flavour, and is used in the food industry for importing texture, colour, and flavour. It is also used for preventing spoilage and extending the life of food products. ease of burning and significant amount of smoke obtained from a small amount of hickory are other factors associated with the growing popularity of hickory liquid smoke.

By application, the global liquid smoke market can be segmented into pet food and treats, sausage, seafood and meat, and dairy. Of these, the seafood and meat segment is leading and is expected to continue to do so, in the years to come. In countries such as the USA, liquid smoke is used extensively in cured meat products such as hams, hot dogs, pastrami which are consumed extensively. The quality enhancing property, antimicrobial property, and antioxidant properties of liquid smoke are some of the factors making them extensively useful in the seafood and meat application area. They are also used extensively in barbecue-flavoured products such as marinades, bacon, sausages, and cheese for adding a smoky flavour to it.

Global Liquid Smoke Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global Liquid Smoke Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Of these, the growing consumer preference for BBQ flavours and sauces is accelerating the demand for liquid smoke. In addition to this, the use of liquid smoke for processed meat applications and seafood in North America is very high and this will drive the growth of the market in the region. Apart from North America, the demand for liquid smoke is high in Asia Pacific, on account of the growing consumption of seafood.

Global Liquid Smoke Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players profiled in the market include Besmoke Ltd., MSK Ingredients Ltd., Redbrook Ingredient Services Ltd., Ruitenberg Ingredients BV, B&G Foods Inc., Colgin and Azelis SA, Kerry Group Plc, Baumer Food Inc., Red Arrow International LLC, and Frutarom Savory Solutions Gmbh.

