Value of Expanded Perlite Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2066 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

The connected (smart) street lights market has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, by component, and by region. Based on connectivity type, the market has been further classified into wired and wireless. By component, the connected (smart) street lights market is classified into hardware, software and services. Geographically, the report classifies the global connected (smart) street lights market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises of competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the connected (smart) street lights market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of connected (smart) street lights market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global connected (smart) street lights market include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A., Dimonoff Inc, Echelon Corporation, EnGo PLANET, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Led Roadway Lighting Ltd., Schreder Group, OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting N.V., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd. , Toshiba Lighting, Tvilight have also been added in the report.

The global connected (smart) street lights market is segmented as below:

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Component

Hardware Sensor Controller/Relays Others

Software

Services

Global Connected (smart) street lights Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



