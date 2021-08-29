Swelling Demand for Air Fryer to Fuel the Growth of the Air Fryer Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

The global Air Fryer market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Air Fryer market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Air Fryer market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Air Fryer market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Air Fryer market report on the basis of market players

Scope of the Report

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market is segmented by component, functionality, enterprise size, and industry. By component, the market is segmented into software and professional services. Software segment is further bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Professional services include consulting, integration and maintenance. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into inventory management, labor management, manufacturing execution system, process & production intelligence, quality process management, and others. By enterprise size, the market is segmented into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of industry, the global MOM software market is bifurcated into automotive, chemical, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, industrial equipment, and others. Revenue data is estimated for all the above mentioned segments.

The report also includes competitive profiling of key players associated with the market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market: Research Methodology

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the MOM software market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding purposes. Secondary research also includes a study of recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large MOM software vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

By Component

Software On-Premise Cloud-based

Professional Services

By Functionality

Inventory Management

Labor Management

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Process and Production Intelligence

Quality Process Management

Others (Planning, Scheduling & Dispatching etc.)

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Automotive

Chemical

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Equipment

Others (Oil and Gas, Metal and Mining etc.)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

