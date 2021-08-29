Precision Farming Market 2019 Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis
The global Precision Farming market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Precision Farming market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Precision Farming market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Precision Farming market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Precision Farming market report on the basis of market players
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Deere & Company
Trimble
Agco
Agjunction
Raven Industries
AG Leader Technology
SST Development Group
Teejet Technologies
Topcon Positioning Systems
Dickey-John Corporation
Cropmetrics
Hexagon Agriculture
Granular
Prospera Technologies
Agribotix
Autocopter Corp
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Guidance System
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Yield Monitoring
Crop Scouting
Field Mapping
Irrigation Management
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Financial Management
Others
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
