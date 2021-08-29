Medical Imaging Software to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

In this report, the global Medical Imaging Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Key Trends

Continuous modernization of analog imaging systems to computed radiography systems across hospitals and other diagnostic centers is a key factor propelling the medical imaging software market. The development of cost-effective solutions such as retrofit kits for large-scale conversion of analog X-ray systems to digital systems has boosted the market. The demand for point-of-care ultrasound equipment for disease diagnosis in home-based settings has stimulated the demand for imaging software.

The advent of automation solutions for effective storage and communications of patients’ data across different clinical settings is anticipated to fuel the demand from the global medical imaging software market in the coming years. The growing popularity of mobile and cloud-based medical imaging systems for real-time visualization has bolstered the demand for advanced imaging software. Furthermore, the launch of solutions compatible across a range of medical imaging equipment is expected to create exciting opportunities for developers and vendors in the global medical imaging software market.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Market Potential

The launch of customizable imaging solutions catering to specific imaging needs of a large number of healthcare providers has expanded the horizon of the medical imaging software market, leading to transformative effects in the healthcare industry.

Novarad, a U.S.-based provider of medical imaging software solutions, collaborated in March, 2017 with Microsoft to develop a cutting-edge technology by combining its imaging software with HoloLens—the augmented reality glasses developed by the technology giant. The high-end technology, not yet released to consumers, will enable clinicians, especially surgeons, to create 3D holograms of MRI scans, CT scans, and X-rays. The scanned images of patients are uploaded to the cloud platform for doctors and surgeons to easily access them through HoloLens’s built-in computer. These holograms can then be superimposed on patients to provide enhanced visualization to surgeons during operations. Dr. Steve Cvetko, Director of R&D at Novarad and Dr. Wendell Gibby, the founder of the company, opine that the combined technology platform will significantly boost clinical and surgical outcomes. They are working intensively to patent the technology and efforts are ongoing to get it approved by the U.S. FDA to expand its potential. The augmented reality technology platform, believe the developers, will further prove beneficial to new doctors and medical students who want to witness surgeries at close quarters.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Regional Outlook

The Americas are a prominent market for medical imaging software and are anticipated to offer lucrative avenues over the forecast period. Spiraling revenue from leading players in various countries such as the U.S. and significant technological advances in medical imaging devices, particularly automation, are expected to propel this regional market. Furthermore, the robust medical infrastructure in the U.S. and the soaring popularity of minimally invasive surgical processes are anticipated to bolster the demand for medical imaging software in the Americas.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Several players are forming collaborations with various technology companies and medical device manufacturers to launch innovative solutions in order to consolidate their market shares in major regions. Companies vying for a significant share in the medical imaging software market include Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, IBA Dosimetry, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

