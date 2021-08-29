Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Cellulite Treatment Market 2018 – 2028

Cellulite Treatment Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cellulite Treatment industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cellulite Treatment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Cellulite Treatment market covering all important parameters.

Cellulite Treatment Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the cellulite treatment market

Nubway, Syneron Medical, Inc.

Tanceuticals, LLC

Zimmer Aesthetics.

Prominent players are actively involved in organic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to remain competitive in the market. Other than this, players are ramping up their investment in marketing and advertising of the therapy in order to boost consumer awareness.

In 2017, Hologic, Inc., a key player in the cellulite treatment market acquired Cynosure. The acquisition offered several favorable gains to the Halogic as it helped them establishing their footprint into medical aesthetics market. At the same time, it also helped in the expansion of the Hologic presence in several regions and improve customer reach.

Cellulite Treatment Market: Key Trends

The global cellulite treatment market is projected to display an impressive growth rate in the coming few years. This is mainly because of the unprecedented rise in obese population. The cellulite treatment is more prevalent in female population mainly due to their body structure.

Further, awareness among the consumers is increasing on the back of the several marketing and advertisement activities done by the key players.

Shifting focus towards enhancing aesthetic appeal, coupled with rising demand for non-invasive treatment, and growing demand for cosmetic surgeries are driving the market growth.

Despite several drivers, high cost of cosmetic surgeries and increase in number of herbal massage treatment substitutes are expected to hinder the growth of the global cellulite treatment market in the coming few years.

Nevertheless, the rising demand for non-invasive treatments to remove deposited fat is fueling the market growth. Along with this, factors such as sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, and rise in number of fast food outlets result in cellulite formation and thus expected to drive the cellulite treatment market.

Cellulite Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, cellulite treatment market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounted for a prominent revenue share in 2018. This is mainly due to the higher availability of skilled professionals, early adoption of advanced techniques, and favorable government initiatives.

During the forecast period of 2018–2028, the region is expected to shed majority of the share to Asia Pacific. Factors such as cheaper treatment costs, easy availability of the medical costs, increasing disposable income, and prevalence of obesity in this region will likely bolster prospects.

