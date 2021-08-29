Blood Cancer Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Blood Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global blood cancer drugs market was valued at about $33 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $43.74 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the blood cancer drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The blood cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The blood cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs to treat all types of blood cancers. The blood cancer drugs market excludes biologics and includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The blood cancer drugs include Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) and others

Major players in the market are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly

The blood cancer drugs market is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe. Different types of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma and others have different risk factors where some can be controlled or prevented through drug therapies and others may lead to death. According to 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company report, over 1.85 million new blood cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed across the globe in 2040, out of which 918,872 cases are from lymphoma, 656,345 from leukemia, and 275,047 cases myeloma.

Drug approval involves series of research stages and regulatory approvals that are often expensive. Drug approval process include about four phases of clinical trials and various stages of screening process with the regulatory body such as FDA. The costs of failed clinical trials is also high as clinical trial phases involves huge investments. According to Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, the cost of bringing a new drug from its conception to shelves is about $2.7 billion in 2017. This cost has increased more than 10 folds, with the cost of bringing a new drug to the market being $320 million in 1990s. Thus indicating that the high drug approval costs hinders the growth of the blood cancer drugs market.

