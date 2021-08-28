Stem Cell Banking Market Overview, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report 2024

The global stem cell banking market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of such diseases and increasing awareness among people about the need to preserve stem cells. The umbilical cord blood of the newborn is an abundant source of stem cells. However, some tissues and organs within body, skin, blood, and the lining of intestine are also key source of tissue-specific stem cells. The stem cells are separated from the blood or tissue, processed, tested and preserved in a stem cell bank.

Stem cell banking has application in the treatment of cerebral palsy, thalassemia, leukemia, diabetes, autism, and others. In particular, the prevalence of diseases such as leukemia is increasing on a tremendous rate, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for stem cell banking. According to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), a voluntary health organization engaged in funding research and ensuring access to treatments for blood cancer patients, approximately every 3 minutes one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. An estimated combined total of 172,910 people in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2017, also new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma are expected to account for 10.2% of the estimated 1,688,780 new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S., in 2017.

The rising awareness about potential use of cord tissue, collaborations of cord blood banks to gain a larger market share and the with the introduction of various automated procedures being developed in the field of science are expected to provide abundant opportunities to the manufacturers in the global stem cell banking market. In June 2017, Americord started a social media campaign for National Cord Blood Awareness Month to create awareness about various diseases currently being treated with cord blood stem cells.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Bank Type

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

By Service

Collection and Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

By Application

Cerebral Palsy

Thalassemia

Cancer Diseases

Diabetes

Autism

Others

