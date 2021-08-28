Agrochemicals to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

This report presents the worldwide Agrochemicals market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The global agrochemicals market is currently being driven by factors such as the overall changes in the use of agrochemicals, the population explosion and the consecutive global growth in demand for food, and heightened consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consuming food cultivated using agrochemicals. The rise in demand for quality nutritious foods owing to the global population explosion is likely continue augmenting the global agrochemicals market for the foreseeable future. The situation has led to an extensive use of agrochemicals such as pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, and acidifying agents.

However, the global agrochemicals market is being restricted by factors such as the adverse effects on soil, crops, and human health linked to the prolonged use of agrochemicals. Some of the diseases caused in humans are strongly linked to the chemicals commonly manufactured in the global agrochemicals market, including autism, several types of cancers, diabetes, asthma, and Alzheimer’s disease. Agrochemicals not only get collected in surface run-offs and groundwater, but also get transported through air over non-targeted areas, jeopardizing the health and safety of inhabitants. As a result, newer and safer types of agrochemicals are emerging in the market. Biopesticides and bio-fertilizers and being introduced commercially on a large scale.

The developing nations of Asia Pacific are likely to show a steady rate of increase in their consumption of agrochemicals. China, Japan, and India are expected to hold large shares in the global agrochemicals market over the coming years. China may continue to increase its demand for agrochemicals for soybeans, rice, and maize. India is also highly likely to display a similar increase in demand for agrochemicals for the protection of cash crops such as cotton, sugarcane, and major cereals such as wheat, jowar, and rice. Africa and Latin America are likely to follow Asia Pacific region in terms of position of demand volume in the global agrochemicals market.

North America and Europe are also expected to show a slow growth rate in the global agrochemicals market over the coming years. North America is likely to hold better opportunities due to an increased use of bio-based agrochemicals. Europe is likely to show a declining demand over the coming years, owing to stringent government regulations and bans on certain chemical pesticides.

Key players in the global agrochemicals market so far, have included Yara International ASA, Haifa Group, Bayer CropScience AG, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd., Gharda Chemicals Limited, Syngenta AG, and BASF SE.

