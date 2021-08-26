RefractoriesMarket to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2026

The XploreMR report examines the global refractories market for the forecast period 2018–2026. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the global refractories market.

To understand the opportunities and trends in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections on the basis of product form, refractory mineral, end-use industry and regions. The report analyzes the global refractories market in terms of value (US$) and volume (KT).

There has been an increasing demand from the steel industry at a global level, which has been driving the demand for refractories for various applications. There has been a rise in capital spending in the infrastructure, mining & metallurgy, steel, cement and other industrial sectors. Also, investments in major steel projects are expected to continue in developing countries in the near future, along with investments in the refractory products needed to serve these sectors. These factors are expected to drive the demand for refractories through 2026.

The global refractories market is expected to witness an attractive revenue growth over the forecast period. The global refractories market is booming due to significant applications in the steel, cement, nonferrous metals, glass and other industries. The diverse and large number of applications of different types of refractories have been the key to the growth of the global refractories market. As a result, major players in refractories have been focusing on strengthening their sales & distribution network across geographies to expand their business, and to cater to the rising product demand. However, high dependency of refractory manufacturers across the globe on raw material imports from China, and the subsequently volatile scenario of the Chinese refractory raw material producing industry could adversely impact the operations of refractory producers. Manufacturers have also been preferring to grow inorganically through strategic acquisitions to gain competitive advantage.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of the global refractories market by product form, refractory mineral, end-use industry and regions. The four sections evaluate the global refractories market on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospectus. The report also provides data of local and international companies, and key developments within the refractories industry.

The global refractories market is segmented as follows: By Product Form By Refractory Mineral By End Use Industry By Region

On the basis of product form, the global refractories market is segmented into: Monolithic & Other Unshaped Bricks & Other Shapes

On the basis of refractory mineral, the global refractories market is segmented into: Bauxite Alumina Kaolin Magnesia Graphite Zircon

On the basis of end-use industry, the global refractories market is segmented into: Steel Cement Nonferrous Metals Glass Others

Regions covered in the report are as follows: North America Latin America Europe China India Japan South East Asia & Pacific (SEA & Pacific) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Examples of some of the key players included in this study on the global refractories manufacturers are Vesuvius plc, RHI Magnesita, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Chosun Refractories ENG Co., Ltd., Calderys Refractories Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Refratechnik Holding GmbH, etc.

Our Research Methodology

The market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of different products are deduced on the basis of different products, where the average price of each product is inferred across all the eight assessed regions. The market value of the global refractories market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the 8-year forecast of the global refractories market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global refractories market is concerned.

