Global Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices market consists of sales of minimally invasive surgical devices and related services. The minimally invasive surgery devices are used to minimize the surgical incisions and trauma in the body. The minimally invasive surgical devices include handheld instruments, inflation devices, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices, cutter instruments, auxiliary devices, monitoring & visualization devices. These devices are used in cardiac, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, vascular, gynecological, urological, thoracic, cosmetic, dental and others applications.

The global minimal invasive surgery devices market was valued at about $34.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $48.27 billion at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the minimal invasive surgery devices market in 2016, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The minimal invasive surgery devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Technologically advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS) devices with improvements in image guidance, fiber-optics, mini dental implants and robotic control systems are increasingly opted by patients to treat medical conditions such as aneurysms, cardiac procedures, dental and spinal procedures. Less-invasive surgical procedures with enhanced capabilities in the areas of imaging, micromachining, robotic equipment and components, software systems and others are becoming popular in the healthcare industry. For instance, video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to completely remove an organ of the human body to treat traumatic injury, infection or cancer in the lungs. VATS is performed using a video camera where a small tube called a thoracoscope to which camera is connected, is inserted through a small incision between the ribs.

Some of the major players involved in the Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices market are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew Plc.

