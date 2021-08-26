Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The e-cigarettes (vaping) market consists of sales of e-cigarettes and vaping products and related services. E-cigarette is an electronic device that simulates cigarette smoking without combustion of tobacco.

The global e-cigarettes (vaping) market was valued at about $14.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $29.39 billion at a CAGR of 20.3% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the E-Cigarettes (Vaping) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Manufacturers of e-cigarettes are increasingly investing in the development of new types of coils for atomizers. Atomizer in an e-cigarette or vaping device is used to vaporize the e-liquid. Many manufacturers have developed atomizers that use nickel and titanium wires that can be coupled with high-wattage. The use of nickel and titanium wires produces thicker and dense smoke, and the higher electrical and thermal conductivities of the wires make the coil last longer. Nickel and titanium are also being coupled with other alloys to improve vaping experience. For example, the Vape Mesh Company, a new venture of The Mesh Company, is offering atomizers equipped with titanium grade 1 wire and nickel chrome heat resistance wires that provide high corrosion resistance.

Some of the major players involved in the E-Cigarettes (Vaping) market are Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group and Japan Tobacco.

