Global Smart Beccan Market was valued at USD 1.4 Million in the year 2017. Global Smart Beacon Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 53 % from 2018 to reach USD 36.39 Billion by the year 2025. Europe region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.K is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Smart Beccan Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Kontakt.io, Accent Advanced Systems, SLU., Onyx Beacon Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba), Bluvision Inc., Swirl Networks Inc., Beaconinside GmbH, Leantegra Inc., JAALEE, Technology Co., Ltd., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, the collaboration of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Smart Beccan Market:

Strength:

Rising demand in business intelligence

Weakness:

Increasing Trend among Offline Stores to Opt for Online Platforms in Retail Sector

Opportunities:

Rising demand in logistics and transportation

Threats:

Restricted sensing capabilities

The Global Smart Beacon Market is segmented on the basis of connectivity type, standard, offerings, Market, and region. By Standard, the major shares of the Market come from Eddystone, in Global Smart Beacon Market. On the other hand, Transportation & Logistics, by Market for this Market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

Smart Beccan Market Segmentation:

By Offerings

*Software

*Hardware

*Services

By Market

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

*Transportation & Logistics

*Healthcare & Hospitality

*Retail

*Others

By Connectivity Type

*Bluetooth Low Energy

*Hybrid

By Standard

*Eddystone

*Ibeacon

*Others

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

