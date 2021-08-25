Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Direct-acting Antiviral Medicines Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

key players in the region. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of hepatitis C virus infection is higher in the region, which is expected to result in higher demand for direct-acting antiviral medicines over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region shows significant growth due to the presence of a large number of hepatitis C virus infection cases, availability of direct-acting antiviral medicine in developing countries such as China and India is expected to boost the direct acting antiviral medicine market growth over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players in the global direct-acting antiviral medicines market are Gilead Sciences, Janssen Therapeutics, Division of Janssen Products, AbbVie., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, among others. The major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on direct-acting antiviral drugs development, such as AbbVie is developing ABT-530 (an NS5A inhibitor) and ABT-493 (a protease inhibitor), Gilead’s FDC of sofosbuvir and GS-5816 (an NS5A inhibitor) is in phase III. Company-specific access strategies for low- and middle-income countries also create opportunities for the manufacturers.

Natco Pharma Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Direct-acting antiviral medicines market by drug class, distribution channel, and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by drug class, distribution channel and country segments

Direct-acting antiviral medicines market dynamics & opportunity assessment

Historical actual market size, 2013 – 2017

Direct-acting antiviral medicines market size & forecast 2018-2028

Direct-acting antiviral medicines agents current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of drugs, cost of drugs, efficacy, and consumption of drugs

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional footprint, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

(NS3/4A) protease inhibitors

NS5B nucleoside polymerase inhibitors

NS5B non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors

NS5A inhibitors

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals pharmacies

Drug-store

Online\e-commerce

Others

Research Methodology

The market sizing of direct-acting antiviral medicines will be done by experimental techniques such as patient-level data, to obtain precise market estimations and insights on molecule and drug classes, API formulations and preferred modes of administration. The demand-side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of direct-acting antiviral medicines. Secondary research will be used in the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target drug categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, adoption rate and future impact of new drugs. Additionally, per capita consumption of drugs, key treatment pattern, adoption rate and clinical application of drugs among end users are tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project that builds a strong base for the primary research information. Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists, and key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents, such as drug manufacturers and pharmacist, who provide valuable insights on trends, purchasing patterns, compliance rate and associated pricing.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

