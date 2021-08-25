Barley Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2027

The global Barley market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Barley market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Barley market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Barley across various industries.

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of barley coupled with an easy availability of grains is anticipated to boost revenue growth of the Mexico barley market. The Brazil barley market is expected to project exponential growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This market is estimated to register a value CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Mergers and collaborations strengthening the framework of the global barley market

Cargill Incorporated offers a broad range of malt products derived from barley. The company has a strong sales network in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain and the U.S. In 2010, the company formed a joint venture with Grupo Modelo, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexico-based beer manufacturer, to form InteGrowMalt LLC, to produce malt and barley products. This JV was in line with the company’s organic strategy of acquisitions and collaborations to enhance its product offerings. GrainCorp, a leading food ingredients and agribusiness company with presence in over 30 countries globally, offers a wide range of malt products derived from barley and wheat. The company has malt production facilities in Australia, Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. In 2011, the company acquired German Malt GmbH and Co., a Germany-based company, with an objective to expand its malt business in Europe. The company focusses on establishing new production facilities to cater to an increasing demand from the global market. In 2015, Malteurop Group, another leading global barley malt manufacturer with presence in more than 14 countries across Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia announced plans to upgrade its production facility in Geelong, Australia to cater to an increasing demand for malt in the Asia Pacific market.

“The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market in the Latin America region. However, in the developed regions, usage of barley will be predominantly witnessed in the animal feed industry.” — Analyst – Food and Beverages, Future Market Insights\”

