Enterprise Information Management Solutions Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2028

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the enterprise information management solutions market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the enterprise information management solutions supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the enterprise information management solutions market. Some of the market participants in the global enterprise information management solutions market report include Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; IBM Corporation; Adobe Systems, Inc.; OpenText Corporation; Dell EMC; Techwave Consulting, Inc.; Deltek, Inc.; Hyland Software, Inc.; Enterprise Information Management, Inc.; and Alfresco Software, Inc.

Key Segments

By Solutions

Content Management

Data Integration

Data Quality

EA & MM

Information Governance

Master Data Management

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

By Industry

BFSI

IT & ITES

Telecommunication

Media

Retail & Wholesale

Utility

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others

Key Regions

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

IBM Corporation

Adobe Systems, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Dell EMC

Techwave Consulting, Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

Hyland Software, Inc.

