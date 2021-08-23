Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2025

Global Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market was valued at US$$ Billion in the year 2018. Global Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to reach US$$ Billion by the year 2025. This report studies the Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services, a private cloud hosting solution, also known as an internal or enterprise cloud, reside on company’s intranet or hosted data center where all of the data is protected behind a firewall. This can be a great option for companies who already have expensive data centers because they can use their current infrastructure. As for public cloud, the data is stored in the provider’s data center and the provider is responsible for the management and maintenance of the data center. This type of cloud environment is appealing to many companies because it reduces lead times in testing and deploying new products.

Major market players in Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market are Alibaba, AWS, Eze Castle Integration, Fujitsu, Google, IBM (Red Hat), Jack Henry & Associates, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, VMware, and brief information on 9 more companies provided in the report.

Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market Segmentation:

Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market Overview, By Product

SaaS

IaaS

Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market Overview, Segmentation

Bank

Securities Company

Insurance Company

Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

