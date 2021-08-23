Military Propellants and Explosives Market 2019: Set for Rapid Growth During by 2025 – Market Research

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market was valued at USD 23000 Million in the year 2019. Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to reach USD 37760 Million by the year 2025. In global Market, the sale of Military Propellants and Explosives increases from 150797 MT in 2013 to 178778 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.04% .In 2017, the global Military Propellants and Explosives Market is led by USA, capturing about 26.57% of global Military Propellants and Explosives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise Market with 22.74% of production share.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079080

At present, the major manufacturers of Military Propellants and Explosives are Explosia, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Australian Munitions, Eurenco, General Dynamics, MAXAM Corp, Rheinmetall Defence, etc. General Dynamics is the world leader, holding 17.77% production Market share in 2017.

Major market players in Military Propellants and Explosives Market are Explosia, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Australian Munitions, Eurenco, General Dynamics, MAXAM Corp, Rheinmetall Defence, Olin, Forcit, Solar Group, Serbian defence industrial facilities, NITRO-CHEM, and broef information of 8 more companies provided in the report.

Military Propellants and Explosives Market Segmentation:

Military Propellants and Explosives Market Overview, By Product

*Military Propellants

*Military Explosives

Military Propellants and Explosives Market Overview, By Application

*Aerospace

*Defense

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079080

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name:David

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald