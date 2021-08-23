LED Trunking Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027: Aesthetics Lighting Solutions Ltd., AGC Lighting Co., Ltd., BERGSTROM LIGHTING

The LED trunking market is experiencing high growth during the forecast period. The commercial and industrial sector looks forward to minimizing their costs while lowering utility expenses. The companies which have huge warehouse and manufacturing floors, end up in spending a large amount on electricity bills. Therefore, replacing all lights with LED lights is a cost-effective approach to recoup savings. Moving ahead towards a smarter lighting option, it helps the businesses to lower the electricity bill while retaining a high operating level. The existing lights which are installed are developed 40years ago and have become costly and inefficient. Henceforth, demand for a highly efficient solution is gaining high momentum from the last few years.

The major players operating in the market for LED Trunking market include Aesthetics Lighting Solutions Ltd., AGC Lighting Co., Ltd., BERGSTROM LIGHTING, LED Linear GmbH, OSRAM Licht AG, Shenzhen FusionBrite Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hitoplux Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), TRILUX GMBH & CO. KG, and Zumtobel Group AG among others.

These LED lightings are getting installed at a large number of commercial such as warehouse, parking lots, as well as industrial applications due to their cost-effective feature. It also raises profitability and safety level. In the majority of cases, the ROI on LED warehouse lighting is exceptionally high because of their useful features. In addition to benefits, LED lighting is useful for industrial facilities as their safety features, including instant on and off, and dimmable ensures proper utilization of lighting solutions. The LED lighting is one of a convenient and appropriate filings solution, suitable for multiple applications. Moreover, investment in automatic lighting control solutions for the existing LED bulbs is one more alternative way to ensure greater energy efficiency.

The LED Trunking market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing a high growth in the construction and lighting industry.

Whereas, Asia Pacific holds the highest market share in the LED trunking market. LED Trunking market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to growth in the number of infrastructure projects, construction industry, and favorable government regulations in these regions. Strong growth of LED in the market would directly impact the growth of LED trunking in the market, as to install energy efficient lighting among commercial and industrial areas, need of an appropriate lighting fixture is mandatory. Moreover, IoT is has emerged out as the most popular trend globally, which is nearly being associated to every technology. The new LED lights are offered with an option to adjust the light effects and also to scale the entire system with an additional IoT technology. The LED trunking system is accompanied by the sensors, which enable the integration of retail and warehouse technologies, including beacons, cameras, scanners, and audio into one system.

The LED Trunking market by application is further segmented into commercial, industrial, warehouse, and other. Commercial dominates the LED trunking market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The interiors of commercial spaces are equipped with lighting systems that are in line with the energy codes and illuminance criteria along with providing adaptability, flexibility, and compatibility with digital control and connectivity. The LED trunking systems provide a sophisticated appearance to the commercial buildings with linear consistence.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global LED Trunking market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2018: Zumtobel Group opened new plant in Niš, Serbia. The site consists of two production areas: Production Area 1 for components (Tridonic) and Production Area 2 for luminaires with a total investment volume of EUR 30 million on a surface of 40,000 square metres.

2018: LED Linear GmbH unveiled a new tape family LUMINARIS. The LUMINARIS tape is the perfect LED product for applications where cost savings are required without sacrificing light quality.

2017: Zumtobel Group launched new Zumtobel Group Services business unit. Through this brand, the lighting group is offering a wide range of services – not only providing light contracting, design services, and consultation on intelligent lighting controls and emergency lighting systems, but also meeting the growing demand for project management of turnkey lighting solutions from a single source.

2017: Philips Lighting launched new LED trunking system for retail and industrial spaces. This connected-ready system support to create buildings future-proof by delivering high quality LED lighting combined with the liberty to adjust light effects and to scale the system with supplementary Internet of Things technologies.

