Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2027 & Top Key Players: Outfront Media, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Fairway Outdoor Advertising

The global Digital Out of Home market is accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. U.S digital out of home market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and people are more tech-savvy. Furthermore, several companies are investing in digital out of home market in order to increase its market revenue and position.

Some of the key players in the digital OOH market include JCDecaux, Clear Channel Holdings, Inc., Outfront Media, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, LLC, Lightbox OOH Video Network, Bell Media, Inc., Ayuda Media Systems, Signagelive, and Real Digital Media.

Digital Out of Home (OOH) is one of the medium of outdoor advertisement in digital form. Digital OOH is very effective in targeting customers by demographics, location, and behavior. All these factors are boosting their use across the world and driving the market for digital OOH (out of home). The market is swiftly progressing as traditional advertisers gradually realize the value of trading static billboards for digital. Digital OOH can deliver content that responds to the audience directly. With the rising digital targeting tools such as Google trends, Facebook Audience Insights, etc. advertisers can get an idea of their target audience and the overall effectiveness of their campaign.

Some of the remarkable market initiatives in this industry includes announcement by JCDecaux S.A. for signing of the bus shelter advertising contract for the London Borough of Camden, with a footprint that covers a large part of central London, including the UK head offices of Google, St. Pancras International (Eurostar station) and the British Museum. Also, Outfront Media, Inc. revealed a partnership with The New York Jets for content program which is aimed to gain the attention of subway riders that with content that is visually engaging, relevant and of value to the transit audience.

Consumers now have access to numerous modes, but they are more attracted to digital channels as they provide information on a real-time basis and they are more engaging. Digital modes are more accessible in generating a larger scope for highly developed conversations with consumers. A digital billboard is an effective form of advertisement which reaches people through an interactive way. Many government agencies depend on digital billboards to deliver emergency messages and allow the public to help law enforcement. In the U.S the adoption of digital billboards is high. U.S consumer gets attracted easily towards the billboards while crossing the roads. Hence, these factors are boosting digital out of home market.

The global digital out of home market by type has been segmented into billboards, transits, street furniture and place – based. The billboards is the most common used form of advertisement. Billboards are rapidly shifting to larger screens with either static or animated images. The digitalization in billboard based advertisement techniques, as per the OOH industry is an advertisement alternative that has driven intimate, dynamic and enduring brand relationship with consumers. Hence, digital billboards are driving the global digital out of home market.

The report segments the global Digital Out of Home market as follows:

Global Digital Out of Home Market – By Type

– Billboards

– Transit

– Street Furniture

– Place-Based

Global Digital Out of Home Market – By End-User

– Automotive

– Retail

– Consumer Products

– BFSI

– Telecom

– Others

