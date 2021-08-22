Scope of Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Growing with Top Key Leaders: LG Electronics Inc., Philips, Panasonic Corporation , Samsung, Vita-Mix Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation

The global smart kitchen appliance market volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global smart kitchen appliance market accounted to US$ 12.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.5 Bn by 2027.

The connected home devices industry has witnessed significant growth across the globe in the current scenario, and the same is expected to be adopted in large quantities in the coming years. Several manufacturers of electronics and electrical equipment are increasingly emphasizing on the development of smart kitchen appliances to benefit their customers with advanced technologies. Moreover, rising disposable income of middle-class societies in both developed and developing countries is influencing the residential end users to adopt newer technologies such as intelligent kitchen appliances, which is paving the growth path for smart kitchen appliance market.

Several developed countries in North America and Europe has witnessed the growth in adoption of smart kitchen appliances, which is majorly attributed to the significant rise in Internet of Things (IoT). The availability of better internet infrastructure in the regions mentioned above has enabled the end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, have boosted the growth of smart kitchen appliances market size. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also witnessing staggering growth in internet penetration owing to the advancements in internet infrastructure.

The global smart kitchen appliance market by product type is segmented into smart ovens, smart refrigerators, smart sous vide, smart juicers & blenders, smart cookers & cooking robots, smart cooktops, smart integrated ovens & cooktops, and others. Smart refrigerators by revenue dominates the smart kitchen appliance market heavily, however, smart ovens by volume dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

In context to volume, the smart kitchen appliance market by connectivity technology is segmented into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. The significant adoption of Wi-Fi enabled smart kitchen appliances among residential and commercial end users is catalyzing the growth of the segment. The advancements in internet infrastructures is also propelling the Wi-Fi technology for smart kitchen appliance market. Geographically, the smart kitchen appliance market is divided into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

AB Electrolux BSH Home Appliances Group Breville Group Limited GE Appliances (A Haier Company) LG Electronics Inc. Philips Panasonic Corporation Samsung Vita-Mix Corporation Whirlpool Corporation

