IoT Data Management Market Recent Changes, Growth Drivers, Risk Analysis, Future |IBM Corporations, PTC, TERADATA, DELL Technologies, Cisco Systems

The increasing number of digitally connected devices, tremendous growth in smartphones, and increasinginternet penetration across the globe, are leading to the rapid flow of data. This has led to a rise in IoT data management. The immense amount of data generation has led the organization to switch towards the IoT enabling Software-As-Service model and cloud-based solutions. IoT fosters virtualization of the physical world through the connectivity of sensors, machines, and smart devices. The global IoT data management services providers have spread in large sectors like smart energy management, Home Automation, Smart HealthCare, Transport etc. The players in this market are more focused on developing solutions that would deal with the security and management of a large volume of data.

Globally, a huge amount of data has generated over the past few years from various platforms. Thus, there is a need to manage the increasing amount of data. Moreover, a large number of data breaches and threats have raised the need to secure this data. Rising demand for data encryption to secure an increasing number of smart city projects and IoT-based devices are anticipated to fuel the IoT data management market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, Poor connectivity of the internet may downgrade the growth of the market, as IoT data management needs high speed to transfer data. Moreover, finite or poor connectivity of the internet in rural areas makes the task tough for seamless IoT data management. This might also affect the growth of the market.

The “Global IoT data management market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT data management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT data management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global IoT data management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT data management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT data management market.

The global IoT data management market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, applications. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as Public cloud, Private cloud and Hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as smart energy, smart manufacturing, home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart mobility, transportation connected logistics, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting data protection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT data management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT data management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from data protection are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for data protection in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IoT data management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key data protection companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– IBM Corporations

– PTC

– TERADATA

– DELL Technologies

– Cisco Systems

– SAS Institutes

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Oracle

– Fujitsu

– SAP SE

– Google

– Logmein

