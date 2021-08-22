Electric Bus Market Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2027|AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd, BYD Co

The Global Electric Bus Market is accounted for $36.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $225.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. Supportive government initiatives and increasing sales of electric buses are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the risk of the battery running out is restraining market growth.

Electric buses can store the electricity onboard or can be encouraged consistently from an outer source. Transports putting away power are significantly battery electric transports, in which the electric engine acquires vitality from an on-board battery, despite the fact that instances of other stockpiling modes do exist, for example, the flywheel vitality stockpiling. In the subsequent case, power is provided by contact with outside power sources.

Based on Component, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery is a kind of battery-powered battery, explicitly a lithium-particle battery, utilizing LiFePO4 as the cathode material, and a graphitic carbon terminal with metallic support as the anode. By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to the increasing population, increasing disposable income and rising awareness of environmental safety are feeling the growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Bus market include AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd, BYD Co. Ltd, Daimler AG, Iveco Bus, New Flyer Industries, Proterra Inc, Ryobi Bus, Scannia AB and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Technologies Covered:

– Parallel Hybrid Bus

– Pure Electric Bus

– Pure Electric Bus Series Hybrid Bus

– Series Parallel Hybrid Bus

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle

– Battery Electric Vehicles

Bus Types Covered:

– High Seating Capacity Bus

– Light Bus

– Medium Bus

Operations Covered:

– Autonomous

– Manual

– Semi-Autonomous

Components Covered:

– Transmission System

– Motor Controller

– High Voltage Battery

– DC/DC Converter

– DC/DC Boost Converter

– Alternating Current (AC)/Direct Current (DC) Inverter

– AC/DC Charger

– Electric Motor

– Battery

– Other Components

Charging Infrastructures Covered:

– Gantry Pantograph

– Ground Contact

– Induction

– Plug Only

– Roof Pantograph

Consumers Covered:

– Fleet Operators

– Government

Applications Covered:

– Transit Buses

– Shuttles

– School Buses

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

