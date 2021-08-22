Automotive Bushing Technologies Market is booming worldwide with Vibracoustic GmbH, BOGE GmbH, Continental AG, Tenneco, Inc., and Federal Mogul LLC

Automotive bushing technologies market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 7754.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 9947.2 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2017 and 2025.

A suspension system plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth ride for the occupants of the car. These solid suspension parts are linked to each other and transmit energy when the vehicle is on the move. Bushings are small components that are typically made of rubber or polyurethane material and act as isolators to the noise and vibrations that are transmitted by the solid metal suspension parts. These bushings enable reduction in the vibrations and noise and thereby ensure a smooth & comfortable ride for the passengers. Functions of bushing include vibration isolation, provide cushioning and also reduce the friction between solid metal parts in the vehicle. Typically, bushings are applied inside a car wherever there are metal joints and mounts are needed. Alternator bushings, control arm bushings, shock absorber mountings, sway bar links, transmission shifters, motor mounts and sub-frame mounts are some of the most commonly used bushings in passenger cars. The South America automotive bushing technologies market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 3.1% in the coming years.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Company Profiles

OGE Rubbers & Plastics

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Federal-Mogul LLC

Hyundai Polytech India

Nolathane

Paulstra SNC

SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH

Tenneco Inc.

Vibracoustic GmbH

The car manufacturers today are concerned with meeting the Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) standards as every moving part of the vehicle produces some sort of noise. Therefore, a vehicle comes with a number of bushings fitted at places which are sources of nose generations while on the move.

Majority of these bushings are fitted near or around the suspension systems of the vehicle. Depending upon various parameters different types of bushings are sold in the market. The critical parameters for identifying the appropriate bushing include cost of the bushing, durability & lifespan of the bushing, feel performance to the vehicle occupant on the road, performance of the bushing, NVH rating and installation & maintenance complexities.

Currently, the automotive bushing technologies market is experiencing a steady growth that is attributed to numerous factors. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are more disposable incomes with consumers and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads; poor condition of roads in the developing and the under developed economies and the parallel advancements made in the consumer products industry. Over the years the automobile industry has experienced occasional highs and lows as a result of the changes in economy, weather conditions and the interest from new investors. The consumer spending on automotive components and other allied accessories has changed drastically that present large opportunities to the businesses today. McPherson and Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) suspension systems occupy lesser horizontal and vertical spaces and are therefore used by the car manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the cars. These types of suspension systems are typically used in the lower segment and entry level cars such as Class A and Class B. Also, double wishbone and multi-link suspension systems occupy more engine spaces and are expensive systems as compared to the other two. These two suspension systems however offer the best stability and dynamic response to a car while it is moving and are therefore used in premium and luxury cars.

Even when the suspension systems form one of the most crucial components inside a vehicle for a smoother and enjoyable ride in a car, they haven’t been too popular and publicized components since earlier times. Automakers have been putting in continuous efforts and capitals in refining the designs of suspension systems. Automakers today are looking for a perfect tradeoff for the vehicle suspension system that offers a smooth an enjoyable ride as well as a race-worthy handling to the driver of the car. Some of the recent innovations such as magnetic dampers, active curve tilting and hydraulic roll control in the field of suspension systems would influence the bushing market over the next few years. Thus, the growing investment towards development of superior suspension systems is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the automotive bushing technologies market players in the coming years.

