Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market insights offered in a recent report

In 2029, the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the key players active in the market includes AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Inc., Ericsson AB, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, STANLEY Healthcare, and Zebra Technologies.

During the forecast period, it is estimated that the established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to the emerging players in the market. It is estimated that large Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare solution vendors would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Component

Hardware Portable Diagnostic Devices On-body Wearables Others Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices

Software

Service

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Zigbee

RFID

Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Clinics & Laboratories

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare market with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Report

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

