Structured Cabling Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, 2018 – 2028

The detailed study on the Structured Cabling Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Structured Cabling Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Structured Cabling Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Structured Cabling Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Structured Cabling Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Structured Cabling Market introspects the scenario of the Structured Cabling market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Structured Cabling Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Structured Cabling Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Structured Cabling Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Structured Cabling Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Structured Cabling Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Structured Cabling Market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Structured Cabling Market:

What are the prospects of the Structured Cabling Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Structured Cabling Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Structured Cabling Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Structured Cabling Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

As 5G technology continues to witness a marked penetration globally, enterprises and businesses are adopting newer ways to cope up with the network transformation. Regardless of the increasing incorporation of wireless technology globally, fiber will continue to remain an integral component of the network infrastructures. 5G deployments and trials are laying the foundation for new structured cabling installations, thereby translating into promising opportunities for established as well as emerging structured cabling providers.

The datacenter industry is on an upward spiral, in light of increasing investments by companies, which are creating the need to manage larger volumes of data. Furthermore, the emergence of modular data centers have stimulated the utilization of modularized data cabling solutions that hold superior networking capabilities.

The increasing demand for sophisticated network infrastructures along with improved performance and connectivity has further complemented growth of the structured cabling market. As the focus of the telecommunication industry on point-to-point cabling solutions continues to grow, the paradigm shift from conventional to structured cabling solutions among companies is increasingly palpable.

The demand for higher network bandwidth witnessed across a plethora of applications have entailed the requirement for high-speed transmission systems, which continues to remain a key demand determinant of structured cabling.

Focus of the telecommunication sector toward implementation of advanced physical security solutions has significantly spurred the demand for structured cabling in light of its reliability and ability of providing improved surveillance performance.

Structured Cabling Market – Key Factors Restraining Market Growth

Complexities involved in the fiber termination, and capital-intensive nature of converting the optical signals to electronic, have inclined the end-user preference toward wireless solutions. This is likely to confine growth of the structured cabling market to a certain extent.

Future shifts from the copper cables to relatively newer technologies are expected to remain slow, in terms of margins than systemic instead. Copper cables have been the primary choice for data transition among commercial businesses.

Competition Analysis of Structured Cabling Market

The structured cabling market remains a consolidated landscape, with nearly 50% shares held by the top five companies. Key players operating in the structured cabling market are emphasizing the provision of novel structured cabling hardware and services. Partnership with service providers that offer installation and consultation services continues to remain a key growth strategy of leading players in the structure cabling market, while emerging players are focusing on in-house service offerings.

At a global level, the labor expenses account for nearly 30% of the structured cabling installation costs, including wages of management and field workers. Labor costs vary from country-to-country, considering the variation in currency rates. The study states that companies operating in the structured cabling market emphasize on the economies where opportunities are high, while labor cost remains low.

A key trend gaining momentum in the structured cabling market is the convergence of the old and new media, which facilitates network operations via an appropriate infrastructure. Leading structured cabling solution providers have been incorporating the data and video capabilities, leveraging a single network to tap into markets with opportune potential with their attractive service offerings. Mid-sized players in the structured cabling market are entering into strategic partnerships with leading companies in a bid to expand their geographical footprint.

Key players operating in the structured cabling market, as profiled in the report, include Corning Incorporated, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Nexans S.A., Legrand SA, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Panduit Corp., The Siemon Company, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Nutmeg Technologies, Superior Essex Inc., Belden Inc., Furukwa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubnetix Corporation, Tri-City Electric Co., and others.

Additional Insights

Optical Fiber Cables Emerge as Preferred Solutions

As the preference for high bandwidth in data transmission continues to grow, there in an increasing demand witnessed for optical fiber cables. The flexibility, scalability, and higher bandwidth offered by optical cables have led to replacement of copper cables with optical counterparts across the IT and telecommunication industry. Moreover, as optical fiber cables offer enhanced productivity, the demand for this variant is likely to gain traction.

Both single mode and multi-mode optical cables are anticipated to exhibit high growth. In terms of the global market share, the multi-mode optical fiber cables are expected to showcase marginally higher potential than the single-mode type with a valuation reaching over US$ 8 million in 2028.

Research Methodology

A verified and proven research methodology involving extensive primary and secondary researches is the basis of the report with which it provides forecast and values for the structured cabling market. Data gathered on the structured cabling market has been further validated by Fact.MR’s experienced industry analysts and experts, which adds immense credibility to the report. The report serves as a significant business intelligent tool and an authentic source for stakeholders in the structured cabling market, helping them in developing profitable, factual, and long-term growth strategies for their businesses.

