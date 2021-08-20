Energy Storage for Microgrids Market – Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

What are the Current Trends that are driving the Energy Storage for Microgrids Market? … SWOT Analysis and Market Strategies in the Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by the Major Market Players?

Pune City, January 2020 – Rising concerns over the depletion of non-renewable energy sources have shifted the focus towards renewable energy sources alternatives. Energy management for optimal utilization of energy has remained the highest priority of scientists and researchers and this has led to the development of advanced energy storage systems. Also, energy conservation is an imperative task for the energy generation industry and therefore, advanced energy storage deployments become imminent in recent times. Microgrids are networks that are connected to a centralized grid and derive power from that grid. These microgrids supply power to the remote areas.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– ABBLtd.

– Ampard

– Aquion Energy

– EnStorage

– General Electric Digital Energy

– Green Energy

– Greensmith Energy

– NEC

– S&C Electric

– ToshibaCorporation

Rising concerns about global warming and the growing need to reduce carbon emissions is anticipated to drive the energy storage for microgrids market in the coming years. High installation costs of microgrids is anticipated to pose a challenge to the growth of the energy storage for microgrids market. Further, increasing projects related to the electrification of rural parts in the majority of developing economies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the energy storage for microgrids market.

The “Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the energy storage for microgrids market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global energy storage for microgrids market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading energy storage for microgrids market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global energy storage for microgrids market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the energy storage for microgrids market is segmented Li-ion battery and Lead acid battery. On the basis of application, the energy storage for microgrids market is segmented into peak hour shaving, volt ampere reactive services, and black start.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global energy storage for microgrids market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The energy storage for microgrids market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the energy storage for microgrids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the energy storage for microgrids in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the energy storage for microgrids market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from energy storage for microgrids market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for energy storage for microgrids in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the energy storage for microgrids market.

