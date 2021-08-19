U.S. Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2028

Global U.S. market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for U.S. .

market taxonomy in this report where we have segmented the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market based on facility size, installation type, end use, and application.

The last section of the report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their expansion plans across different regions.

Key Segments

By Facility Size Less Than 100 sq. ft. 100Ã¢â¬â999 sq. ft. 1,000Ã¢â¬â1,999 sq. ft. 2,000Ã¢â¬â20,000 sq. ft. > 20,000 sq. ft.

By End Use Institutional Commercial Healthcare

By Application Telecoms ISP Colos Server Farms Corporate Data Center University/Laboratories Others

By Installation Type Retrofit Systems Newly Installed Systems



Research methodology

Persistence Market Research has adopted a systematic research approach while forecasting the U.S combined heat and power system for data center market. We begin with in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Data is validated by the triangulation method, wherein secondary and primary research and our analysis contribute to the final data. We have also taken inputs from various U.S. manufacturers through comprehensive primary research. We identified key opinion leaders, conducted in-depth interviews with key industry players and delivered valuable industry insights and information. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Instead, product-wise weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Confounding factors influencing pricing have not been considered in the pricing forecast while covering the U.S. combined heat and power system for data center market. Various assumptions have been made after detailed secondary research using data and information certified by the U.S. department of energy. Market revenue has been estimated after researching the official websites of governments of various states such as Texas, California, and New York.

