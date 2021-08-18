Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth 2019 – 2026

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market report:

What opportunities are present for the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) being utilized?

How many units of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key Players Operating in Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market

The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is highly fragmented, with the leading manufacturers accounting for approximately 30% to 35% share of the global market. Key players operating in the global market are:

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

DuPont

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

SABIC

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market: Research Scope

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market, by Application

Polyester Fiber & Yarn Grade Polybutylene Terephthalate (PET) Grade Film Grade

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Plasticizers

Others

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market, by End-use Industry

Textile

PET Bottles

Packaging

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key findings of the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market in terms of value and volume.

The Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

