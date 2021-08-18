Ceiling Tile Lighting Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2016 – 2024

Global Ceiling Tile Lighting market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Ceiling Tile Lighting market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Ceiling Tile Lighting , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Ceiling Tile Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

market segmented into architectural, healthcare, airports, corporate campuses, convenience stores, residential, restaurant and hospitality, retail and grocery, schools and universities and others (museums and amusement parks, cold storage facilities).

Ceiling Tile Lighting Market: Growth Drivers

Energy efficient, small carbon footprint, high luminance and reduced CO2 emissions are the primary growth drivers of ceiling tile lighting market. This is attributed to use of LED lights in ceiling tile systems. Additionally, made-to-measure sizes of ceiling panels provided by the manufacturers, make this lighting solution suitable for wide areas of applications. Furthermore, the high product lifecycle and low maintenance cost of ceiling tiles lighting are likely to fuel its growth throughout the forecast period. However, the high set-up cost is anticipated to restrain the market growth for ceiling tiles. Large scale development of multicolored ceiling tiles to improve ambience effect and penetration of ceiling tiles in countries with high-scale infrastructure development such as China, India, Brazil, UAE, and Saudi Arabia is expected to propel the growth of ceiling tile lighting market in near term.

Ceiling Tile Lighting Market: Opportunity Snapshot

Residential and commercial applications are expected to hold significant market share of ceiling tile lighting market. This is attributed to improved adoption of LED lighting in residential applications and need of energy efficient solutions in commercial businesses. Although, with trending adoption of decorative lighting in applications such as architectural building, airport and hospitality, ceiling tile lighting are expected to witness superior growth in aforementioned applications.

Moreover, clear ceiling tile lighting panels are expected to hold majority of market share, due to its high transmittance and suitable for most of the indoor lighting applications. On a global scale, North America region, is expected to hold significant adoption of ceiling tile lighting market. The earlier adoption of LED lighting and cognizance of energy efficient solutions are the key factors resulting in the growth of ceiling tile lighting in the region.

However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the ceiling tile lighting market. Demand from developing economies such as China, India, Indonesia, combined with the increasing adoption of efficient lighting systems among health care, residential and commercial applications, is expected to be the key growth drivers of ceiling tile lighting market in Asia Pacific region.

Ceiling Tile Lighting Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers of ceiling tile lighting are Cree, Inc., Tryka LED Ltd., General Electric Company, Olmec Advanced Materials Ltd/Surelight, AWI Licensing LLC, RAB Lighting, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

