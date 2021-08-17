Unified Communications Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years like Avaya, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia, NEC, Plantronics

Unified communications refers to an integrated system that combines multiple communication solutions that are used in a business environment. These communication solutions could include phone calls, instant messaging, video conferencing, email, and fax among many others depending on the unified communications solution provider. The objective of unified communications solution is to integrate the software that supports both asynchronous and synchronous communication, this makes it easy for the end user to access all the tools from any device. Increasing business communications across geographies and need of real time collaborations are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global unified communications market.

The unified communications market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as evolving workforce dynamics and increasing cross border business communications across various time zones. The growing popularity of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) among enterprises is also expected to drive the future growth of unified communications market. However, concerns related to data security and privacy could affect the growth of unified communications market during the forecast period of 2019 to 202- On the other hand, increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and need of need of real time collaborations across industries may offer significant growth opportunities for the global unified communications market in the coming years.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Avaya Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc.

The “Global Unified communications Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of unified communications market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global unified communications market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading unified communications market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global unified communications market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, organization size, and end-user. By solution, the market is segmented into text-based communication, web conferencing, voice applications, video services, and others. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global unified communications market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The unified communications market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

