AI Platform as a Service Market 2019 and estimated to grow in near Future by Top Companies like Absolutdata, Amazon Web Services, EdgeVerve Systems, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft

AI platform as a service is the same as the platform as a service and allows basic app development. However, these products differ by machine learning options. The AI as a platform market is positively influenced by growing investments for the development of AI and rapid advancements of technologies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a substantial growth at a high CAGR owing to the rapidly developing regions such as India, and China. The companies operating in the market, such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft, are investing significantly on the development of advanced AI solutions.

The reports cover key developments in the AI platform as a service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI platform as a service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI platform as a service in the global market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Absolutdata, Amazon Web Services, Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Infosys), Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE

Increasing volumes of data and the growing popularity of AI solutions are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the AI platform as a service market. However, data privacy concerns and slow digitization in several countries is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The increasing demand for intelligent business application across various verticals is creating an opportunity for the companies operating in the AI platform as a service market to gain a strong market position and generate more revenues.

The global AI platform as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, and end-use. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as managed, professional. On the basis of application the market is segmented as chatbots, speech recognition, text recognition, and others. Based on end-use the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, research and academia, transportation, retail, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI platform as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AI platform as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

